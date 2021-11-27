13,658 Shares in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Nuwellis as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nuwellis during the second quarter worth $231,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Nuwellis during the second quarter worth $352,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuwellis during the second quarter worth $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuwellis during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuwellis during the second quarter worth $156,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NUWE shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Nuwellis in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuwellis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUWE opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.09. Nuwellis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 219.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nuwellis, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuwellis Profile

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

