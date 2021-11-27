$110.41 Million in Sales Expected for Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) will post sales of $110.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.70 million and the highest is $111.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full year sales of $368.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $369.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $470.37 million, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $475.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $359,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRLT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,812,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $16.61 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $20.39.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

