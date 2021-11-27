$110.41 Million in Sales Expected for Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) will post sales of $110.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.70 million and the highest is $111.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full year sales of $368.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $369.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $470.37 million, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $475.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brilliant Earth Group.
Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, Director Ian Bickley bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $359,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRLT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,812,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $16.61 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $20.39.
About Brilliant Earth Group
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
See Also: Capital Gains
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.