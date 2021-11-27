$1.56 EPS Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. EastGroup Properties reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.20.

Shares of EGP traded down $6.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.81. 145,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,766. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $130.93 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,599 shares of company stock worth $1,096,174 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

