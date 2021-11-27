$1.55 EPS Expected for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will report $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36. Santander Consumer USA posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $10.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

SC stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.97. The company had a trading volume of 201,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,786. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.27. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $42.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 8.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.