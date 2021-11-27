$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to post $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. Resideo Technologies reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of REZI stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.57. 1,019,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $33.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

