$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will announce $1.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.31. Verisk Analytics reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,798 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,516. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,503,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 36,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,781,000 after acquiring an additional 124,517 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK opened at $225.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.10. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

