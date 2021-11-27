$1.29 EPS Expected for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.33. MSA Safety posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

MSA opened at $150.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.20. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $141.25 and a 1-year high of $172.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 2,449 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $376,852.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 987,746 shares in the company, valued at $151,994,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,019 shares of company stock valued at $11,346,534 over the last 90 days. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

