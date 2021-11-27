$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to report $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.25.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $937,681.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,732,895.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,558 shares of company stock worth $9,756,325. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 5,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $414.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $394.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $252.85 and a 52-week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

