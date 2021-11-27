$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Autodesk posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.71.

Autodesk stock opened at $254.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $245.05 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,263 shares of company stock worth $2,384,406 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

