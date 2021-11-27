$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Enova International reported earnings per share of $2.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $320.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.10 million. Enova International had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 28.17%. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

ENVA stock opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 15.90 and a quick ratio of 15.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.85. Enova International has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 4,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $149,994.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,979 shares of company stock worth $1,403,388 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Enova International by 809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Enova International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

