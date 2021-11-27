$1.10 EPS Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to post $1.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $0.80. Lear posted earnings of $3.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year earnings of $7.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $17.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.73.

LEA traded down $7.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,633. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lear has a 12 month low of $142.43 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 61.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 96.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 66.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

