$0.99 EPS Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $0.68. Copa posted earnings of ($2.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 149.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.86) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $71.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.20. Copa has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Copa by 5.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Copa by 1.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 119,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,142,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.