-$0.71 EPS Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to report ($0.71) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.84). Prothena posted earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prothena.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $139.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fox-Davies Capital initiated coverage on Prothena in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

PRTA traded down $4.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.16. The company had a trading volume of 461,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,470. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.24. Prothena has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.00.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,810. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prothena during the second quarter worth $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 1,129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prothena (PRTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.