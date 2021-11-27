$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.69. Endo International posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 430.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,841 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Endo International during the second quarter valued at $1,120,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Endo International by 179.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Endo International during the second quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 172,170 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.21. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

