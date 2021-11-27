$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.69. Endo International posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 430.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,841 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Endo International during the second quarter valued at $1,120,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Endo International by 179.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Endo International during the second quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 172,170 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.21. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.