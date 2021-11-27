-$0.57 EPS Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.35). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings of ($1.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share.

SPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

NYSE SPR traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,563,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,782. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.12. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $53.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.