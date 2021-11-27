$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. ViacomCBS reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

