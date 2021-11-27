-$0.22 EPS Expected for Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diginex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diginex will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diginex.

Get Diginex alerts:

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $18.41 target price on Diginex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diginex by 111.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Diginex by 1,027.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diginex in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Diginex in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Diginex by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQOS stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,997. Diginex has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $22.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diginex (EQOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diginex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diginex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.