-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover uCloudlink Group.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 63.39% and a negative return on equity of 84.55%.

UCL traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 58,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,165. The company has a market capitalization of $79.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.56. uCloudlink Group has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in uCloudlink Group stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uCloudlink Group (UCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.