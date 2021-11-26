Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.28

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 30736383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -70.10 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,358.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,137 shares of company stock worth $1,034,114 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Zynga by 168.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

