Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 393 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 393 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 395 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays set a CHF 440 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 440 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 463 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 441.10.

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

