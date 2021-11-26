Zoom Video Communications’ (ZM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a $270.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $385.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an in-line rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $328.41.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $208.30 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $195.80 and a twelve month high of $486.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $3,294,446.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,622,000 after purchasing an additional 726,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,275,000 after purchasing an additional 565,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after purchasing an additional 757,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

