ZIOPHARM Oncology’s (ZIOP) Hold Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIOPHARM Oncology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.06.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

ZIOP opened at $1.42 on Monday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $306.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jaime Vieser bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Hagen purchased 23,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,835.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,666.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 124,654 shares of company stock worth $234,073. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 93,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.