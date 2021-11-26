Zero (ZER) One Day Volume Hits $21,331.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Zero has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $21,331.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.29 or 0.00463263 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00199210 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00101013 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,756,625 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.