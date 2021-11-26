Zeepin (ZPT) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $529,711.05 and $67,715.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00065304 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00074618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00098773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.94 or 0.07435719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,190.81 or 0.99790416 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

