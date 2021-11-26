ZB Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $165.19 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 25th. ZB Token has a market cap of $165.19 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One ZB Token coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00045157 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00233672 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00089194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012344 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB Token is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

