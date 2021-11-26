Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $35.46 on Monday. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $33.73. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.32, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,654,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,871,000 after purchasing an additional 290,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,222,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,614,000 after purchasing an additional 537,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,484,000 after purchasing an additional 600,353 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,539,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,584,000 after purchasing an additional 256,744 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

