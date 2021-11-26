Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vintage Wine Estates Inc. is a wine producer with direct-to-customer platform principally in the U.S. Vintage Wine Estates Inc., formerly known as BESPOKE CAP ACQ, is based in SANTA ROSA, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VWE. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 14.25.

NASDAQ:VWE opened at 11.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Vintage Wine Estates has a 1 year low of 8.88 and a 1 year high of 13.48.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Vintage Wine Estates news, Director Timothy D. Proctor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 11.05 per share, with a total value of 110,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick A. Roney purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 11.03 per share, for a total transaction of 1,103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VWE. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

