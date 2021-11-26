Zacks Investment Research Lowers IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) to Hold

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

Get IN8bio alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of IN8bio in a report on Sunday, September 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on IN8bio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

IN8bio stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.62. 29,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,660. IN8bio has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. Equities research analysts predict that IN8bio will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INAB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IN8bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in IN8bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in IN8bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in IN8bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in IN8bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

IN8bio Company Profile

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IN8bio (INAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.