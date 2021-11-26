Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ferro (NYSE:FOE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Get Ferro alerts:

Ferro stock opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. Ferro has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferro will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 2,141.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,904,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,850 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 411.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,608,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,827 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the second quarter valued at about $8,834,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 113,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 78.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferro (FOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.