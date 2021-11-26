Zacks Investment Research Lowers Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNR opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of -1.79.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth $95,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth $125,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. 26.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

