Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) to Hold

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $470.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $32.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.74%. Analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 410,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

