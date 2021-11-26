Zacks Investment Research Lowers America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of CRMT opened at $105.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $688.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.23 and a 200 day moving average of $137.20. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $102.49 and a 52-week high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 249,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at about $13,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

