Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Hold

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Veritex alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VBTX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. Veritex has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.87.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $258,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 109,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 144.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,652 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Veritex by 273.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.