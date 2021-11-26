Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) to Sell

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

JXN stock opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.17. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $36.74.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers purchased 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,744,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $47,115,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $41,618,000. Attestor Ltd bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $30,316,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $28,839,000. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

