Zacks Investment Research Downgrades E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) to Sell

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EONGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

EONGY opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. E.On has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

