Zacks: Brokerages Expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Post -$1.87 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to post ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.79). Relmada Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.30) to ($7.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.26) to ($3.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82).

Several research firms have weighed in on RLMD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

NASDAQ:RLMD traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,517. The stock has a market cap of $323.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VR Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,387,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after buying an additional 534,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after buying an additional 422,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 238,351 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,343,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,705,000 after buying an additional 78,469 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

