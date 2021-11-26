Zacks: Brokerages Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Announce $2.85 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to report earnings per share of $2.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.95 and the lowest is $2.66. Littelfuse posted earnings of $2.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $12.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of LFUS stock traded down $11.00 on Friday, hitting $303.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $232.15 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,898.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $353,796.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,137 shares of company stock worth $13,553,717. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,250,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,771,000 after buying an additional 100,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 836,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,522,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Littelfuse by 12.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,195,000 after buying an additional 88,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 773,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,468,000 after buying an additional 19,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.