Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LGND. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded down $5.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.25. 594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,728. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.15. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,612,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

