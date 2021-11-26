Zacks: Brokerages Expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.90 Million

Analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will report sales of $266.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $274.60 million and the lowest is $256.16 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $240.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $995.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $985.98 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HAE shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 84.3% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 793,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after acquiring an additional 363,209 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 286.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 58.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 35,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 678.8% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 117,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 102,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock traded down $3.39 on Friday, reaching $51.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,533. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.46. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 86.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

