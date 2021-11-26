Zacks: Brokerages Expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.90 Million

Analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will report sales of $266.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $274.60 million and the lowest is $256.16 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $240.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $995.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $985.98 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.
Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 84.3% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 793,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after acquiring an additional 363,209 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 286.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 58.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 35,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 678.8% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 117,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 102,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.
HAE stock traded down $3.39 on Friday, reaching $51.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,533. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.46. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 86.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.42.
About Haemonetics
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.