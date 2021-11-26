Zacks: Brokerages Expect Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Check-Cap reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Check-Cap.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

CHEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

CHEK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. 16,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,919. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $81.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.31. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap in the second quarter valued at $3,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap in the second quarter valued at $630,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at $560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Check-Cap by 784.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 79,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check-Cap (CHEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.