Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings. Avenue Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avenue Therapeutics.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

ATXI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. 23,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,580. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.