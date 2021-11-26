Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.29 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will post $5.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.39 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $5.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $20.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.65 billion to $20.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.27 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on MAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

MAN stock traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.51. The company had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $85.97 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.39.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

