Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Post $4.56 Earnings Per Share

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Equities research analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to announce earnings of $4.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.69. HCA Healthcare posted earnings per share of $4.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $17.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.96 to $20.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $18.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.77 to $19.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.35.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $272,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,019,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 101.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,779,000 after purchasing an additional 389,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $8.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,268. The stock has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $148.92 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Earnings History and Estimates for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

