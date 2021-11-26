Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Post $4.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to announce earnings of $4.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.69. HCA Healthcare posted earnings per share of $4.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $17.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.96 to $20.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $18.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.77 to $19.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.35.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $272,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,019,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 101.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,779,000 after purchasing an additional 389,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $8.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,268. The stock has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $148.92 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

