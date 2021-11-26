Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 71,767 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 113,940 shares during the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HALL traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,544. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.