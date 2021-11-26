Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 71,767 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 113,940 shares during the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HALL traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,544. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14.

Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

