Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.10. GreenSky posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of GreenSky stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 50,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,234. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.42. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

In other news, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $89,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 117,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,417,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,033. Insiders own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 70,742 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,170,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 505.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

