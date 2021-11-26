Zacks: Analysts Expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Post $1.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will announce $1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.87. Tractor Supply posted earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $8.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $8.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $9.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.24. 2,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $132.16 and a 12-month high of $232.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,203. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,141,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 28.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

