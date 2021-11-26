Zacks: Analysts Expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will report $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hershey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.63. Hershey posted earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,181.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Hershey by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.00. 25,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,714. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.04 and a 200 day moving average of $176.13. Hershey has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $183.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

