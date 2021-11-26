Zacks: Analysts Expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.66. Cheesecake Factory reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 290.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAKE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.68.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,896 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth $30,051,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth $24,702,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,253,000 after acquiring an additional 379,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth $15,666,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.10. 57,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,800. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 308.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

