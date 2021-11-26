Zacks: Analysts Expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Stitch Fix reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 244.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFIX. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.90. 74,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,017. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.87 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

