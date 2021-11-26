Zacks: Analysts Expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will report sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the lowest is $2.01 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $8.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $463.53. 905,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,250. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.13. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $476.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $984,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,974,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $42,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.